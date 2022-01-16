Wellingborough primary school’s sensory garden spruced up

Developers behind a major Wellingborough housing development have given a new lease of life to a nearby school’s sensory garden.

Northants LLP, currently at Glenvale Park off Niort Way, have revived Redwell Primary School’s sensory garden in time for the new term.

The works were completed just before Christmas, giving pupils the opportunity to get the most out of spending time in the garden.

The Redwell Primary School sensory garden

Claire Head, principal at Redwell Primary School, said: “We’re so grateful to Glenvale Park for kindly offering to help us refresh our sensory garden. Our pupils love the garden, but it needed a little spruce up - and the Glenvale Park team have done a brilliant job of breathing some new life into the area.

"We’re really excited for our pupils to make the most of the space this year, especially in the spring and summer months.”

The sensory garden gives children at Redwell Primary School the chance to spend time in open space, experiencing nature’s sights, sounds, textures, and scents.

As part of the works, the Glenvale Park team re-painted the garden’s surrounding fence, pulled out weeds and cut the garden’s grass.

Before and after - Wellingborough Redwell Primary School

Mark Best, director of Northants LLP, said: “We’re proud to support local schools in and around Wellingborough with any of their ongoing initiatives or with any causes that mean a lot to them.