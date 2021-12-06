Wellingborough primary school takes learning to the streets of new estate

Children from All Saints Primary School & Nursery have donned their high visibility vests to learn how everyone can play a part in making roads safe for all.

Year 5 pupils visited local development Stanton Cross in Wellingborough to mark Road Safety Week – a campaign run by charity Brake in November.

Welcomed by the Stanton Cross team, the children were led on a tour of the new development where they were able to practise road safety basics and learn how footpaths, cycle paths, safe crossings and traffic features make the community safer for everyone.

Year 5 pupils from All Saints CEVA Primary School & Nursery in Wellingborough

Martin Hunter, assistant headteacher at All Saints, Wellingborough, said: “Teaching children how to make safe journeys from an early age is incredibly important and we’re pleased to have been able to demonstrate road safety to our pupils in a safe and engaging way.

“This is our first time visiting the Stanton Cross development and the children have come away confident in their ability to make safe journeys. Well done to Year 5 for getting involved!”

The children learned invaluable road safety lessons and were also given high-visibility vests to take home and make their own journeys safer.

Jamie Street, divisional project manager at Stanton Cross Developments LLP, added: “With road safety being a priority for our community at Stanton Cross, we were delighted to welcome the children from All Saints to the site during Road Safety Week. The children quickly got to grips with making roads safer for pedestrians and road users alike.

“While recent figures from Northamptonshire police show road casualties falling due to the pandemic, there are still many incidents that can be avoided if we all make the effort to practise road safety skills. By raising awareness of road safety to local children, we hope to see the number of road accidents in Northamptonshire continue to fall.”

Stanton Cross is a £1bn residential-led development to the east of Wellingborough which will eventually include 3,650 homes, alongside leisure and retail amenities and commercial space – including offices, industrial space and a trade park.