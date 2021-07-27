Wellingborough post office and Co-op store set to reopen next month

A Wellingborough post office housed in an estate shop in Northern Way is set to reopen next month after a major refurbishment.

The Co-operative Group Limited owned Redhill Co-op and Northern Way Post Office have closed temporarily to allow for extensive work and refitting.

It is envisaged that the work will take about seven weeks to complete, with the branch is due to reopen on Friday, August 27 at 9am.

The Post Office temporarily closed on Tuesday, July 13.

Mike Ball, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

The work being carried out is on the retail side of the store.