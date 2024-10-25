Wellingborough Poppy Appeal officially launched with cascade of more than 2,000 flowers and flag-raising ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wellingborough’s annual Poppy Appeal has been launched with the dedication of a cascade of handmade flowers and a flag-raising ceremony.

Mayor of Wellingborough Cllr Jon-Paul Carr and Gen Kitchen MP for Wellingborough and Rushden joined members of the Wellingborough Branch of the Royal British Legion and the team behind the poppy cascade at All Hallows Church.

Rev Paula York, vicar of All Hallows and All Saints Church – and chaplain for the Wellingborough Branch of the Royal British Legion, thanked the people behind the eye-catching display.

She said: “It stands as a symbol of thanksgiving. It’s amazing – this is a thoroughfare and people have been stopping to look at it.

Members of the Wellingborough Branch of the Royal British Legion, Rev Paula York, MP for Wellingborough and Rushden Gen Kitchen, Mayor of Wellingborough Cllr Jon-Paul Carr, Mothers Union members and community members at the launch of the poppy cascade and the annual Poppy Appeal, at All Hallows Church. /National World

"We have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and willingness of the parishioners and the wider community, and hope that it will be viewed with pride.”

The cascade began as an idea just over a year ago – All Hallows’ Mother Union members then got to work knitting and crocheting the poppies in November.

Mrs York said: “By January bags of poppies were appearing and more people were asking for details of the pattern.”

A wooden structure made from wood donated by Jewsons in Rushden has been used to drape camouflage netting to fix the poppies. Weekly meetings saw the cascade take shape with purple poppies added to remember the horses that were lost in the First World War.

The launch of the poppy cascade and the annual Poppy Appeal, at All Hallows Church. /National World

Guides, Brownies and Rainbows made their own poppies for the display and a ‘Tommy’ silhouette, bought by two parishioners was added to the final display.

A flag has also been raised in the Market Street to mark the start of the Poppy Appeal collection.

Poppy Appeal organiser for Wellingborough and District, Anita Summerfield has welcomed the cascade.

She said: “It’s beautiful. It’s going to bring attention in the town centre to the appeal. We’ve always had really good support. Year after year we have increased donations and I’m just so proud of the people here. Last year we raised just over £42,000, which a town this size is really, really good.”

Members of the Wellingborough Branch of the Royal British Legion raise a flag in Market Street to mark the launch of the Poppy Appeal /National World

Mrs Summerfield added: “We’re always looking for help. There’s lots of things to be doing during the Poppy Appeal.”

To volunteer for the Poppy Appeal email [email protected] or visit the Poppy Appeal office in the Tithe Barn.

Wellingborough Remembrance Day Service takes place on Sunday, November, 10. The parade will depart from the Market Square at 10.40am and make its way to the War Memorial on Broad Green.