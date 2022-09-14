Wellingborough photographer's award-winning image captures town’s beauty

A Wellingborough man is celebrating his shutter skills after his winning image scooped a photography competition.

Rahul Walawalkar’s black and white image was selected by Peter Bone, MP for Wellingborough and Rushden, as the winner of the contest.

Launched in April by the team behind the residential-led Stanton Cross development, the competition encouraged local people to capture shots of the beautiful scenery, wildlife and landscapes that Wellingborough has to offer.

Rahul Walawalkar with his camera

Rahul’s superb shot of a misty morning at the Embankment with a bank of swans making their way along the River Nene caught the MP’s eye.

NHS information analyst Rahul said: “I got into photography 10 years ago and over time I have kept practicing and going to workshops to develop and hone new skills. I couldn’t be happier with the win – it’s inspired me to keep learning and to explore more locations in and around Wellingborough.”

Rahul was awarded £250 for his winning photograph.

Lee Barrett, divisional operations director for Vistry Group and a representative of Stanton Cross Developments, said: “Congratulations to Rahul for winning the Stanton Cross photography contest. There was stiff competition, but we can all agree that a worthy winner has been selected.

Rahul Walawalkar's award winning photo of The River Nene at The Embankment in Wellingborough

“We also want to thank everyone else who took part in the competition. There was a really high calibre of entries which captured everything from baby swans and dragonflies to spring blossoms and beautiful sunsets. There is so much natural beauty on your doorstep in Wellingborough and it was wonderful to see it through locals’ eyes.”