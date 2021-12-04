Wellingborough personal trainer Grinch is all heart with charity fundraiser

A Wellingborough personal trainer will swap his gym kit for a Santa suit as he takes on a month-long push up challenge for charity - just months after major surgery.

Fitness fanatic Francis Aughey, who works at Wellingborough's Waendel Leisure Centre, snapped a tendon while on his chest bench pressing a mammoth weight earlier this year.

After surgery and rehab the 28-year-old is back to full health and wanted to set himself a challenge for The British Heart Foundation of 150 push ups a day for 31 days.

Francis in the gym at the Waendel Leisure Centre in Wellingborough

To make it even more of a challenge he will be dressing in a Grinch outfit during Christmas week - complete with full face mask.

He said: "I've tried the face mask and I could hardly breathe so it's going to be quite difficult. It's quite a challenge because I don't really do push ups.

"Last year I snapped a tendon in my chest. I was bench pressing, trying to increase my strength, and I felt it snap. It was so, so bad. I had to have special surgery.

"It's scarred me for life."

He will be taking on the challenge every day in December - including Christmas Day

After surgery in Manchester with a specialist to repair the break Francis, who has worked at the leisure centre for four years, has spent much of the year recovering.

Every day in December he will complete 150 push ups - a total of 4,650 - hoping to raise money for The British Heart Foundation.

Francis said: "The heart is a muscle that you need to keep fit and healthy. It's important to raise money and have some fun on the way."

His progress can be followed on social media Instagram www.instagram.com/francisaugheyfitness and Facebook Francis Aughey Fitness www.facebook.com/francisaugheyfitness.

Francis Aughey is a personal trainer

Fundraising has started with his Waendel Leisure Centre gym colleagues joining in but only Francis will be donning the Grinch outfit.

He added: "I've cut a hole in the mask so I can breathe now. I've set a small target of £150 to match the 150 push ups a day but I feel we can smash this target out of the water. I would love to push towards the £500 mark.

"Thanks to everyone who has donated so far. Any donations no matter how big or small are much appreciated."