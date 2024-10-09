Wellingborough performing arts school wins county business award for health and well-being
LDPA, also known as Lucie Downer Performing Arts based in Wellingborough won the title at the annual NNBN Awards.
The school integrates physical and mental well-being with students taking part in injury prevention, mindfulness, and performance anxiety management workshops.
Lucie Downer said: “We felt so lucky to be a finalist in two categories and never dreamt we would win against the amazing businesses alongside us.
"It is a huge pleasure to get the recognition for a subject so close to our hearts as staff at LDPA. The performing arts is not just about performing on the stage, it gives so much to children including social skills, a place to express themselves, confidence in public speaking, learning great team work practice, it keeps children fit in body and in mind and supports education.
"We see so many children thrive and grow. LDPA has become a second home now for 244 Students and we are so proud of this award.”
