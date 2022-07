File picture

A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car in Wellingborough.

Northamptonshire Police’s spokesman said: “We received a call shortly after 8pm last night (Sunday, July 10), following reports of a road traffic collision between a white Audi A5 and a pedestrian in Hardwick Road, Wellingborough.