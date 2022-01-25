Wellingborough pedestrian has leg amputated after three-car crash
The incident took place on Sunday, January 23
A Wellingborough pedestrian had to have his leg amputated after a three-car crash on an estate road on Sunday (January 23).
The 55-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after the incident in Muirfield Road at 5pm involving him, a silver Kia XCeed, a black VW Golf and a silver Ford Transit.
He was taken to University Hospital Coventry by air ambulance where he had his left leg amputated as a result of the collision.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Muirfield Road, Wellingborough.
"The incident happened at 5pm on Sunday, January 23, and involved a silver Kia XCeed, a black VW Golf, a silver Ford Transit and a pedestrian.
"The pedestrian - a 55-year-old man - was taken to University Hospital Coventry and sadly had to have his left leg amputated as a result of the collision.
"Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 353 of 23/01/22."