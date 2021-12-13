Wellingborough pedestrian, 83, left with serious injuries after crash
The incident took place on Saturday, December 11
Witnesses to a collision in Wellingborough are being urged to come forward after an incident which left an 83-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries.
Emergency services were called to the crash at about 5.35pm on Saturday, December 11, which involved a red Mercedes Vito and the pensioner in Cannon Street.
Anyone who saw the incident has been asked to call the dedicated Drivewatch hotline.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries following a collision in Cannon Street, Wellingborough.
"The incident happened at about 5.35pm on Saturday, December 11, when a red Mercedes Vito was in collision with a pedestrian.
"The pedestrian – an 83-year-old man - was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.
"Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 quoting incident number 362 of 11/12/21."