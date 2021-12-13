Wellingborough pedestrian, 83, left with serious injuries after crash

Witnesses to a collision in Wellingborough are being urged to come forward after an incident which left an 83-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to the crash at about 5.35pm on Saturday, December 11, which involved a red Mercedes Vito and the pensioner in Cannon Street.

Anyone who saw the incident has been asked to call the dedicated Drivewatch hotline.

File picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries following a collision in Cannon Street, Wellingborough.

"The pedestrian – an 83-year-old man - was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.