Wellingborough Party in the Park weekender returns next month

After a two-year absence, due to the pandemic, Party in the Park will return to Croyland Park in Wellingborough on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, from midday to 6pm.

Residents from Wellingborough and across north Northamptonshire have been invited to bring along a picnic and enjoy live music throughout the weekend.

Alongside the music, Stevens Fun Fair and amusements will be on site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellingborough's carnival and Party In The Park event

The announcement comes just days after the cancellation of Wellingborough Carnival, which was scheduled for July 2, in a row over a lack of funding, with backing by North Northants Council going to the Party in the Park.

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism said: “I know how disappointed everyone was when the event (Party in the Park) had to be cancelled the event last year. Party in the Park has a long history in Wellingborough and this is why I am so delighted it is back for 2022.

“There certainly will be a party atmosphere at Croyland Park with live music and bands taking to the stage all weekend and a fantastic fun fair.”

The carnival, which was scheduled for July 2, has been cancelled for the third year in a row over a lack of funding.

Wellingborough Party in the Park 2008 - Jason Donovan performs on stage

Traditionally the carnival has been run by The Carnival Association and the Borough Council of Wellingborough, which was scrapped in last year’s local Government shake-up.

This arrangement put two events, the carnival and the Party in the Park, together over two days which meant considerable savings in infrastructure compared with two separate events. The Carnival Association and the Borough Council of Wellingborough split the cost and income over the two days.