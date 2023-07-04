Wellingborough party-goer pulls out knife after 'confrontation'
A confrontation between people attending a party in Bluebell Close, Wellingborough resulted in a man pulling out a knife.
The incident is believed to have taken place between 10.30pm and midnight during a party, when two or three men started an argument – one of who was armed with a blade.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident is believed to have taken place between 10.30pm and midnight during a party, when two or three males started a confrontation in which one of the males had a knife.
"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information about those involved.”
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000403930 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.