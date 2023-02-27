Staff and children at Oakway Academy have been celebrating the school’s best ever Ofsted rating in 20 years, as a recent inspection confirmed it as a ‘good’ school.

The report, published last week, is the academy’s third inspection since joining Hatton Academies Trust in 2014, with the outcome of each inspection resulting in a higher rating than the one before.

Ofsted inspectors, who judged the academy to be ‘good’ in all five areas of the inspection framework, praised leaders for being ‘resolute in improving the school’.

Pupils celebrate the 'good' Ofsted

Claire Byron, principal at Oakway Academy, said: “Securing a ‘good’ Ofsted rating for the first time as Oakway Academy is a significant achievement for the school and the wider community.

"It is testament to the hard work and commitment of our wonderful children, parents, staff and directors. We hope this provides parents and carers with confidence that the steps taken and measures implemented by the leadership team and Hatton Academies Trust are leading to improved educational provision for our children.

"Whilst we rightly celebrate and recognise the importance of this milestone, we remain focused, determined and ambitious in our pursuit to achieve an exceptional level of education for our children.”

The inspection team were highly complementary about the culture and ethos of the academy pointing out that ‘pupils are highly respectful of one another and of difference’. Inspectors noted that ‘pupils enjoy their time at the school’. Academy leaders were praised for being ‘particularly ambitious for pupils with SEND,’ and for ‘making sound and well-informed decisions about what to improve and when’.

Rob Hardcastle, chief executive officer at Hatton Academies Trust, said: “This excellent report is hugely positive about the standard of education provided by all who work at Oakway Academy. Directors and staff have prioritised long term sustainable change and it is right that Ofsted have recognised the impact of this approach. I have no doubt all who work at Oakway will continue their journey to achieve educational excellence for every pupil."

The report also praised the teaching of reading, teachers’ strong subject knowledge used to design and deliver lessons and about high expectations of behaviour.

