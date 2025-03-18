Wellingborough nursery to hold recruitment day for budding teachers and early years professionals

Toad Hall Nursery in Wellingborough’s Glenvale Park housing estate will hold a recruitment day later this month.

The event on March 28 hopes to offer ‘an exciting opportunity for early years professionals to explore rewarding careers in childcare’, as the recently-opened nursery is looking for people to join the team.

People are invited to attend the recruitment event at Toad Hall Nursery in Glenvale Park, Wellingborough from 9.30am until 6pm.

Kate Bridgman, head of operations at Toad Hall Nursery, said: “At Toad Hall Nursery Group, we believe that a nurturing and supportive team is key to providing the best early years education.

“We’re excited to meet individuals who share our passion for shaping young minds and creating a positive, enriching environment for children.”

The nursery is recruiting for a range of roles, from experienced practitioners to people who are newly qualified in early years education, and the recruitment event will give people a chance to learn more about available roles, meet the team, and explore the nursery.

Bosses are currently recruiting for a number of roles including, full-time, part-time, supply staff and lunch cover.

Attendees do not need to book in advance, simply arrive on the day.

More information can be found here.