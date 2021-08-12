Wellingborough Musical Theatre Society's tap dancing and tea time treat

A Wellingborough musical theatre group will host a afternoon of toe-tapping entertainment and mouth-watering cakes to raise funds for their shows.

Wellingborough Musical Theatre Society has invited special guest star Maurice Kachuk, singer, dancer and all-round entertainer, to tread the boards at the Masque Theatre in Barton Seagrave.

Taking place on Friday, August 27, at 2pm, the Song and Dance show will help replenish the group's coffers and help them fund their next musicale.

A spokesman for Wellingborough Musical Theatre Society said: "The society has to raise funds to enable us to perform further large musicals.

"Our spectacular staging costs a great deal of money, especially the shows we know, you, the public enjoy - we enjoy performing them.

"Maurice Kachuk is such an entertainer and he will do just that entertain. He has performed with the society on several occasions playing the lead in ‘Singing In The Rain’ directing and choreographing several other shows for us.

"Do come and join us on our first fundraising event. We know you will enjoy a great afternoon of song and dance and there will be so many delicious cakes. Your support will be most appreciated."