The Wellingborough Singers have appointed a new musical director by unanimous decision.

Nicholas Moodie fit the bill, and was confidently voted to take the position with immediate effect by members of the choir.

He has a BA in Music at the University of East Anglia, a postgraduate diploma from Trinity College of Music and experience locally, serving as the director of music at the church of St Peter & Paul, Kettering, the musical director for the Camerata Singers and Wellingborough Orpheus Choir.

Lidia Douglas, chairman of the choir, said: "We are very excited to welcome Nicolas as MD of Wellingborough Singers.

"Nicolas’ appointment has been a unanimous decision by choir members and the committee and trustees, and we feel confident that he will bring to rehearsals the essential qualities our group wants, and needs.”

Nicolas Moodie said: "I feel privileged that I can dedicate my knowledge and experience to the future of one of Northamptonshire’s oldest and most iconic singing groups.

“We have selected some wonderful music to work on; I look forward to leading Wellingborough Singers to many successful events and expanding our reach locally and with other musical groups and communities.”

Wellingborough Singers has been in operation for more than 40 years, stopping only because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and has established a comprehensive repertoire that includes work by plenty of composers including Berlioz, Brahms, Mendelssohn, Mozart and Vivaldi.