News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
18 minutes ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
36 minutes ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
46 minutes ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
52 minutes ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
1 hour ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

Wellingborough music group 'excited' to appoint new director by unanimous decision in run-up to Coronation concert

Wellingborough Singers have been performing in the community for more than 40 years

By William Carter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:42 BST

The Wellingborough Singers have appointed a new musical director by unanimous decision.

Nicholas Moodie fit the bill, and was confidently voted to take the position with immediate effect by members of the choir.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has a BA in Music at the University of East Anglia, a postgraduate diploma from Trinity College of Music and experience locally, serving as the director of music at the church of St Peter & Paul, Kettering, the musical director for the Camerata Singers and Wellingborough Orpheus Choir.

Nicholas Moodie has been appointed as the new musical director of Wellingborough SingersNicholas Moodie has been appointed as the new musical director of Wellingborough Singers
Nicholas Moodie has been appointed as the new musical director of Wellingborough Singers
Most Popular

Lidia Douglas, chairman of the choir, said: "We are very excited to welcome Nicolas as MD of Wellingborough Singers.

"Nicolas’ appointment has been a unanimous decision by choir members and the committee and trustees, and we feel confident that he will bring to rehearsals the essential qualities our group wants, and needs.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nicolas Moodie said: "I feel privileged that I can dedicate my knowledge and experience to the future of one of Northamptonshire’s oldest and most iconic singing groups.

“We have selected some wonderful music to work on; I look forward to leading Wellingborough Singers to many successful events and expanding our reach locally and with other musical groups and communities.”

Wellingborough Singers has been in operation for more than 40 years, stopping only because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and has established a comprehensive repertoire that includes work by plenty of composers including Berlioz, Brahms, Mendelssohn, Mozart and Vivaldi.

With the introduction of a new director the future remains bright for the choir, just in time for a concert in June 2023 to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

WellingboroughCoronationMusicCharles III