Wellingborough murder investigation update - Newcomen Road remains closed by police as officers still on the scene

Police remain on the scene at Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, following the news of a murder investigation yesterday which confirmed the death of a 43-year-old woman in a house on the street.

Victoria Road was re-opened yesterday evening, however the whole of Newcomen Road remains inaccessible to non-residents.

The alleyway parallel to Newcomen Road is also closed, with police still in attendance as of this morning (Tuesday).

Police and firefighters attended the house in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, after reports of a fire at around 3am on March 10, and in response closed the road, as well as cordoning off a portion of Victoria Road.

People in white coverall suits were frequently entering the premises in Newcomen Road

In the early hours of March 10, officers found the body of a 43-year-old woman inside, who was declared dead at the scene.

Yesterday, police were patrolling the cordoned area, with people in white protective coveralls and safety equipment seen regularly entering the premises in Newcomen Road.

Today, Newcomen Road remains closed and police remain on the scene, with the intention of reducing the cordon over time.

Officers on the scene said the incident happened in a house on the street, though there is no confirmation on the specific address.

The alleyway parallel to Newcomen Road remains closed by police as of this morning

Martin Moloney, a Wellingborough resident, told the Northants Telegraph: “What is happening? Hopefully this tragedy will wake people up to what’s happening, it’s got to stop.”

Northamptonshire Police confirmed that a murder investigation had been launched, though as of this morning, no arrests had been made.

Detective Chief Insp Johnny Campbell, senior investigating officer, said: “A scene guard will remain in place while our investigations continue.

"We are still in the very early stages of this investigation but will provide further updates in due course.”

Police have yet to identify the woman who has died. More to follow.