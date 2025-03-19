Wellingborough murder investigation house road police cordon lifted after eight days

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 13:35 BST

An eight-day police street cordon around a Wellingborough house, at the centre of a murder investigation, has been lifted.

Officers have been guarding the house in Newcomen Road since the morning of Monday, March 10, after emergency services were called following a fire.

Forensics officers have been working to collect evidence from the address where the body of 43-year-old Marta Bednarczyk was found.

Mum-of-three Marta had been stabbed and a fire started in the property.

Cordon in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough/National World
Cordon in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough/National World
placeholder image
Northants Police confirmed the cordon had been removed last night (March 18) at about 8pm after extensive forensic examinations had taken place.

During the lengthy closure, officers could be seen in blue forensic suits entering the property.

Residents had been allowed to access their properties, but officers prevented through traffic on foot or for vehicles for non-residents.

Murder investigation in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough officers at the scene/National World
Murder investigation in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough officers at the scene/National World

Flowers had been placed just outside the cordon in memory of Marta.

Marta’s family had paid tribute to her describing her as a 'caring matriarch, loving mother and supportive friend'.

A 13-year-old girl appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court and Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, March 12, charged with murder.

The girl, who wore a grey tracksuit, held a small teddy bear during the entire proceedings. The girl was also charged with a count of arson with intent to endanger life.

She is next due before the court on April 11 for a plea hearing and was remanded into an out-of-county secure youth accommodation unit until her next court appearance.

The girl cannot be named for legal reasons due to her age.

