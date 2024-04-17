Wellingborough mum and daughter's London Marathon mission for young people with cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mum and daughter from Wellingborough are putting themselves through their paces to run the TCS London Marathon this Sunday to raise funds for children and young people with cancer.

Sonia and Deanne Hay will be putting their best foot forward on Sunday (April 21) to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer, a UK cancer charity for children and young people.

Sonia, 57, said: “We completed the couch to 5k challenge last year and thought we would take on an even bigger challenge.

"So of course we chose to do something outrageous for non-runners namely The London Marathon on behalf of Young Lives vs Cancer.

"The charity is amazing and helped us as a family when one of my sons had cancer aged 14.

"He beat cancer again when it returned in 2020 aged 27.

"Thankfully he is well now and has run the marathon twice for Young Lives vs Cancer.

"It's now his time to watch from the sidelines.

"Cancer can turn families’ lives upside down, and we want to raise money to help Young Lives vs Cancer be there to support everyone who needs it.

"We’d love the local community to get behind our 26.2 miles marathon mission and sponsor us.”

Deanne, 28, said "After being on the sidelines supporting my brother for not one, but two marathons - I feel it's time to trade places and help raise money for this amazing charity.

"I am glad that I won't be running alone, but will be running with my mum, aunt, and a family friend.

"I believe that God has a way of bringing us out of our comfort zones and I felt so strongly that this is a challenge I am meant to do - though it did take me a while to accept this.”

Every day, 12 more children and young people in the UK will hear the devastating news that they have cancer.

When a child is diagnosed with cancer life becomes full of fear, for them and their family. There is a fear of treatment but also of families being torn apart, overwhelming money worries, of having nowhere to turn to, no-one to talk to.

Young Lives vs Cancer is the charity that helps children and young people (0 to 25) and their families find the strength to face whatever cancer throws at them.

The charity’s social workers offer specialist, empowering support, its Homes from Home offer families a free place to stay nearby to the child’s hospital and grants help families to navigate the costs of cancer.

Sophie Hartley, mass participation events manager at Young Lives vs Cancer, said: “We can’t thank Sonia and Deanne enough for their amazing efforts, taking on the challenge of a lifetime for Young Lives vs Cancer.

"For every blister they have encountered and all the running and training they have done, we are in awe of Sonia and Deanne’s dedication and determination.

“We’d love to see the community get behind a final push for Sonia and Deanne’s fundraising.

"We can’t wait to cheer on Sonia, Deanne and Team Young Lives all the way to the finish line.”

To sponsor Sonia and Deanne’s London Marathon effort, visit their fundraising pages: