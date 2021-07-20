Wellingborough mobile phone robbers escaped in van

A man walking along a Wellingborough road whilst holding his phone was targeted by a woman who escaped in a van after robbing him.

The victim was walking near to the junction of Irthlingborough Road with The Embankment and Senwick Road when a woman snatched his phone.

After the incident, which took place on Saturday, July 17, she and a man who was with her then got into dark coloured van where a third person - the driver - was waiting.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Irthlingborough Road, Wellingborough.

"The incident happened on Saturday, July 17, between 10.45pm and 11pm, when a man walking near to The Crown pub had his phone snatched out of his hand by a woman. The woman was in company with a man and they both got into a dark-coloured van and drove off.

"The woman is described as white, in her mid-20s, about 5ft 5in, of average build, with straight brown hair and possibly wearing a dress.

"The driver of the van is described as a white man, about 30 years old, 6ft 1in, with very short dark hair, average sporty build and wearing a light-coloured T-shirt.

"The second man was of a similar height and build to the driver."