Wellingborough MMA gym wins Active Community Award which shines a light on local sport success

Fighting Top Team in Wellingborough has been handed an award from North Northants Council for its positive impact on the local community.

Fighting Top Team (FTT) opened its doors in Wellingborough town centre in September 2023 having been established by a pair of martial arts practitioners, champions, and leaders, who set out to create a safe, welcoming environment for all.

Since it opened, FTT has become a place where people of all ages and background can hone their skills, as well as feel a ‘sense of togetherness’.

Dorota Idczak, of Fighting Top Team, said: “The FTT Performance Centre has made significant contributions to our community by promoting physical fitness, discipline, and personal development through martial arts training.

The North Northamptonshire Active Communities Awards recognises local sport providers who have had a positive impact on the community

"Their commitment to fostering a supportive environment for individuals of all ages has not only empowered participants but has also strengthened community bonds.”

Lukasz Ksionek, the proprietor of the FTT added: “With the exception of a bowling alley, this community doesn’t have anything to offer to the local kids.

“It is preferable for youngsters to engage with us to acquire valuable skills rather than to occupy themselves with computers, thereby fostering their social skills and integrity.”

Fighting Top Team opened in September 2023

“There are many beginners talents training in the club too. We are a proud to have two champions in English wrestling; Solomon Bennett and Tautvydas Miskinis."

More than 20 FTT fighters attended the No-Gi Jiu Jitsu British Open 2024 tournament last month.

FTT has now branched out to host children’s birthday parties, holiday clubs, and team building social classes for local businesses, going the extra mile to use the sport as a means to help the community.

The North Northamptonshire Active Communities Awards is the council’s annual celebration event for physical activity, health and wellbeing, and sport, with local clubs, groups, organisations and projects being recognised for the work they do. A ceremony was held at Sywell Aerodrome in November.

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northants Council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism said: "These awards are a wonderful celebration of the sporting talent in North Northamptonshire, and also recognise local residents who give their time on a voluntary basis to nurture others in their sporting ambitions or to help people be more active in their everyday lives. “It is wonderful that we can come together and recognise these many and varied achievements in north Northamptonshire. Whether representing our local area on a wider stage in the sporting world, or enabling our residents to be as fit and healthy as they can, we are proud to recognise and celebrate their success in this way. “I am delighted to share the winners with you and congratulate them again.”

More information about the Active Community Awards and its other winners can be found here.