Wellingborough men summonsed to court after investigation into crash victim GoFundMe page

Two Wellingborough men have been summonsed to be charged in connection with an investigation into an online donation page set up to raise money in memory of four young men.

Ryan Nelson, 20, Corey Owen, 19, Matthew Parke, 19, and Jordan Rawlings, 20, from Calne, Wiltshire, all died in a collision on the A4 Derry Hill in August 2020.

Officers from Wiltshire Police had been carrying out detailed enquiries into the GoFundMe page titled 'Jordan, Corey, Matt, Ryan Memorial', which was established following the fatal collision.

Four lads Jordan Rawlings, Ryan Nelson, Matthew Parke and Corey Owen died in the crash in August 2020 Photos SWNS

Two men from Wellingborough have now been summonsed to appear at court charged as part of their invesitgation.

A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said: "Kyle Saunders, 18, of Blackbird Court, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court' on December 1, where he will be formally charged with one count of fraud by false representation.

"Jason Macdonald, 37, also of Blackbird Court, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, is due to appear at the same court on the same date, where he will be formally charged with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

"He will also be charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of cannabis, which are unrelated offences.

Flowers at the scene of the crash Photo SWNS

"The families of Ryan Nelson, 20, Corey Owen, 19, Matthew Parke, 19, and Jordan Rawlings, 20, who all sadly died in the crash, have been kept updated on the police investigation throughout."