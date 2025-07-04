Two more people have been arrested as part of the investigation into an altercation at a Wellingborough park.

The incident took place when there was an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles near the park close to Kingsway on Sunday (June 29) at about 12.20am.

After the altercation, in which a windscreen of one of the vehicles was damaged, two women and a man were arrested.

Yesterday (July 3) two men from Wellingborough were arrested – one 29-year-old, and one 26-year-old.

Forensics officers in Croyland Park near Kingsway in Wellingborough

Forensics officers were seen in the area on Sunday conducting a search and Northants Police say investigations ‘continue at pace’.

The police spokesman added: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, to get in touch. They can be contacted on 101, or if preferred, information can be left anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

“Please quote incident number 25000377266 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

In total five people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 31-year-old Wellingborough man and 23-year-old Overstone woman previously arrested have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

The 29-year-old Kettering woman previously arrested remains on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

The 29-year-old Wellingborough man has been conditionally bailed.

The 26-year-old Wellingborough man remains in police custody.