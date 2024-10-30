McDonalds drive thru and restaurant in Enstone Court, Wellingborough, has reopened to the public

Wellingborough mayor, Cllr Jon-Paul Carr, was on hand to officially cut the ribbon at the restaurant in Wilby Way on October 29.

Inside, the crew rooms have been redesigned to create a more comfortable space for crew breaktimes and dedicated courier waiting area and entrances will hopefully reduce crowding in the dining area to create a more relaxing restaurant environment for customers.

Perry Akhtar, who owns and operates 10 McDonald’s restaurants in Northamptonshire, said: “I’m proud to reinvest in our Wellingborough restaurant, especially as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK this year. The dining area is more contemporary, and we have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and couriers.

"It’s exciting to see the new look of our Wellingborough restaurant and I’m confident the changes will benefit both our customers and staff.”

Bosses say that, while the traditional walk-in and drive thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchen and dining areas will ‘better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s app and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine in experience.’

Now, inside there are dedicated areas for the different ways to order, the front counter has been removed, and the company believes the revamp will offer a more efficient way to order and will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal. The redesign is part of the wider company’s ‘Convenience of the Future’ programme, which aims to make the dining experience ‘quicker, easier, and more convenient’ by meeting ‘the changing needs of the future high street customer.’