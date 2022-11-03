Quiz fans are invited to put their knowledge to the test for a very good cause.

Wellingborough mayor Jon Ekins is holding a charity quiz night at the Old Grammarians’ headquarters this month.

Starting at 7.30pm on November 24, the night will include activities like speed quizzing, bingo and a buffet, catering to teams of four before concluding at 10.30pm.

The quiz is in support of Standout Northamptonshire

The night is in support of one of the mayor’s chosen charities, Standout Northamptonshire.

Standout Northamptonshire is an independent organisation that aims to improve the social, health and economic outcomes of local children in care and care leavers by championing mental health, education and employment.

Those wishing to attend can fill out a form that can be found on Wellingborough Town Council’s website, or turn up on the night to make a team.

Tickets are £10 per person.

