Wellingborough May Day and Diggers Festival returns with entertainment, Caribbean food and comedian Mark Thomas

The Wellingborough Diggers and May Day Festival will return to The Wellingborough African-Caribbean Association on Saturday, May 3, with comedy and music performances, as well as poetry and food and refreshments.

The festival will mark May Day and also celebrate the Wellingborough Diggers, which has become a yearly event in the town’s calendar.

Entertainment includes comedy from Mark Thomas, visual art from Victoria Melody, folk with Jess McCabe and Friends, and poetry from Myrle Roach.

Paul Crofts, an organiser of the upcoming festival, said: “The Wellingborough Diggers and May Day Festival has been running for well over 10 years now and has been very successful.

The may Day and Diggers festival will take place on Saturday, May 3 Photo credit: Paul Crofts

"It promises to be a really exciting evening, Mark Thomas came last year and by popular demand he’s agreed to come, which is excellent news. We hope it will be a fantastic evening.”

During the period after the English Civil War the ‘Diggers’, a party of agrarian communists led by Gerrard Winstanley, dug land on the outskirts of Wellingborough to be used to sow seeds after the town was plundered for two days as a retaliation for its Royalist stance.

In recent years, the festival has become an annual community event in the town, giving people the chance to reflect and remember those who moved to common land to carve out a humble life for themselves.

This year, food and the bar will be available from 6pm, with the programme of entertainment beginning at 7.30pm. Parking is available in the Jackson’s Lane car park free of charge.

Early bird tickets are available now for £10, and Caribbean food will be available to order in advance for £10, payable on the day, with options of jerk chicken, goat stew or vegetarian stew served with rice and peas and salad.

Early bird tickets can be bought online here.