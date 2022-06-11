Wellingborough man’s Rust Bucket Rally raises more than £50,000 for charity

Rally organiser Carl Baldry returning to Wellingborough Cricket Club from the rally

This year’s Rust Bucket Rally raised more than £50,000 for charities We Mind & Kelly Matters and Prostaid.

Participants of the rally travelled through France, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium.

The teams set off early on Friday morning (June 3) heading to Venice via the Black Forest in Germany, the Stelvio Pass, the San Boldo pass and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They returned from their 2,500-mile journey on Monday (June 6).

Rally organiser, Wellingborough’s Carl Baldry, said: “Everyone who took part should be immensely proud of themselves.

“We lost two cars on the way round due to breakdowns, it’s very unfortunate but all part of a Rust Bucket Rally.

“I have already started planning next year's event and judging by the amount of interest I’ve had there could be two or even three rallies, which means more money for local charities.”

The Rust Bucket Rally takes place over four days every June. It sees teams drive cars, purchased for £500 or less, across the continent for a chosen charity.

This year they fundraised for Prostaid, a local charity who support men suffering from prostate cancer. They also raised funds for We Mind & Kelly Matters, another local charity who support people with mental health issues.

This was the first time since 2019 that the rally has been able to go ahead, having been cancelled in previous years due to Covid cancellations.