Wellingborough man wins award for trying to improve accessibility in the town

A Wellingborough man has been recognised for his efforts to improve accessibility in the town.

Campaigner for disabled rights, Stephen Liney, is the latest winner of the Swansgate Shopping Centre’s Good Deeds award.

The awards were launched to recognise the work of people who make a difference in the community.

And the shopping centre team was extremely touched by Stephen’s ‘Good Deeds’ entry and the story behind his nomination.

Stephen was nominated by his mum, who said: “Stephen is passionate about creating better accessibility around Wellingborough town and continues to work hard on ideas to help the disabled community have better access to help with their daily living and allow more inclusion when accessing services within the town centre.”

Stephen has since been gifted with two portable ramps by Swansgate Shopping Centre which will allow him to continue to make a difference in the community.

Stephen said: “As I’m a campaigner for disabled peoples rights and working on promoting better access within the town, this portable ramp will be given to a chosen local shop to enhance the accessibility of their business in order to help them be as inclusive as possible.”

