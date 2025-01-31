Wellingborough man wanted by police for breaching court bail terms
Officers from Northamptonshire Police have appealed for information regarding the location of Forid Khan.
Khan, 27, of Stanley Road, Wellingborough is wanted for breaching the terms of his court bail.
He was arrested on May 21 2024, and was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Anyone who knows where Forid is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 24000627657 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”