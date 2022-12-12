A 20-year-old Wellingborough man has been charged with section 18 wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident in the town late on Friday evening.

Jermaine Bailey, of Wellingborough, has been charged with the offences in connection with an incident, that took place at about 10.30pm on Friday, December 9, in Croyland Park, close to Sheep Street.Following the incident, a man was taken to hospital and he continues to be treated for his injuries, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

it has been confirmed this morning (Monday) that Bailey is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (December 12).

Police - library photo