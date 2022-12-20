Wellingborough man teams up with family and friends for Santa walk in aid of Rainbows Hospice
"We walk the same route around Wellingborough every year and it’s great to see so many cheerful faces tooting their horns and waving”
Family and friends dressed up as Santa to raise funds for a hospice which supports children and young people with a serious or terminal illness.
Graham Campbell of Wellingborough gathered a team of festive fundraisers for the Santa walk in aid of Rainbows Hospice.
Graham told the Northants Telegraph: “We completed our third annual Santa walk raising funds for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young people.
"I'm so thankful and consider myself very lucky that I haven't had to contact them for help.
"Rainbows offer so much help and support to so many people making their lives as cheerful as possible.
"We walk the same route around Wellingborough every year and it’s great to see so many cheerful faces tooting their horns and waving.
"Total strangers have stopped us and offered donations.”
So far they have raised more than £260 but Graham will keep his fundraising page until Christmas Eve to try and raise as much as possible for this ‘excellent charity.’
And he added: “Words cannot describe the good work they do helping so many families.”
For more information about Rainbows Hospice, which cares for hundreds of families every year who have a child or young person with a serious or terminal illness that means that their lives will be shorter than most, click here.
Rainbows Hospice cares for children, young people and their families in the East Midlands, but is based in Loughborough.