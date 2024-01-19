News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Wellingborough man pleads not guilty to stealing £4.8m golden toilet and transferring criminal property

The toilet formed an 18-carat art installation
By Alison Bagley
Published 19th Jan 2024, 17:18 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 17:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Wellingborough man has pleaded not guilty to burgling a golden toilet valued at £4.8m stolen in an overnight heist at Blenheim Palace.

James Sheen, 39, from Wellingborough, and Michael Jones, 38, from Oxford, pleaded not guilty to burgling the 18-carat art installation in a raid in the early hours of September 14, 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheen also denied a charge of transferring criminal property during the hearing at Oxford Crown Court today (Friday, January 19).

Most Popular
The golden toilet/GettyThe golden toilet/Getty
The golden toilet/Getty

Bora Guccuk, 40, from west London, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property but was not asked to enter a plea during the hearing.

Sheen and 35-year-old Frederick Sines, aka Frederick Doe, from Ascot, Berkshire, also denied a charge of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

The solid gold loo had only been on show as part of the exhibition for two days when it was stolen. Those who wanted to use it had a three-minute time limit to prevent queues from forming.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was plumbed in when it was stolen which meant the palace suffered from flooding and damage.

The fully functioning toilet, titled ‘America’, was created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and housed in the Oxfordshire country house where Sir Winston Churchill was born.

All four defendants were granted bail until their next court appearance.