A man from Wellingborough has been sentenced after two charges of theft, one being a charity collection tin from a town centre business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Gibson, 29, was arrested in Alma Street, Wellingborough, shortly after midnight on Sunday, May 11.

He was found by plain clothes officers holding items he had just stolen from a nearby vehicle, and subsequently charged with one count of theft from a motor vehicle, and one count of theft from a shop, the latter relating to a charity collection tin being stolen from a business in Midland Road on May 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Carl Wilson, local policing lead for Wellingborough and East Northants, said: “This great result was part of our ongoing work to tackle and prevent vehicle crime in Wellingborough.

Gibson, 29, admitted to both charges at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 12

“Our targeted patrols are all about putting officers in the right places at the right times, which resulted in this immediate arrest and enabled the return of the stolen property to its rightful owner.

“We know thefts from vehicles are concerning to residents and I hope this outcome helps to show our continued focus on the issue. We really appreciate information on suspicious activity and encourage people to keep their reports coming to support what we do.”

Jake Gibson admitted both charges at a hearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 12, and was given a 12-week custodial sentence and told to pay a £154 victim surcharge.