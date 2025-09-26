Wellingborough man Danny Stray wanted by police for breaching curfew after being jailed for dangerous driving

A man released from prison after serving half a sentence for dangerous driving is again wanted by police.

Danny Stray, 37, is wanted on recall for breaching curfew conditions. He was released from a prison sentence imposed for the offence of dangerous driving, and has subsequently breached the conditions of his curfew, so now police are appealing to people who may have information as to his location.

His last known address is in Bowness Close, Wellingborough.

Stray, who has also been of of Sassoon Close in Wellingborough, was sentenced to 16 months in prison and had his driving ban extended for almost four years after an incident in February where he rammed two police cars and crashed into four other vehicles.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Stray or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Please quote the reference number 25000365155 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”