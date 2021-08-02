Wellingborough man charged with murder

A Wellingborough man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man, also from the town, whose body was discovered in rural north Bedfordshire.

Lukasz Stachura, 39, of Gold Street, Wellingborough, has been charged over the death of Kamil Leszczynski, who had lived in the town for 10 years.

He is due to appear at Luton Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday, August 3).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kamil Leszczynski

Bedfordshire Police said: "Lukasz Stachura, 39, of Gold Street, Wellingborough, has been charged over the death of Kamil Leszczynski.

"The 33-year-old from Wellingborough was found on Thursday, July 1, close to a farm track in fields off Turvey Road, between the villages of Carlton and Turvey.

"Stachura was charged with Mr Leszczynski’s murder on Friday evening (July 30). He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (July 31), where he was remanded into custody.

"He is next due to appear in court at Luton Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday)."

Anyone with any further information about the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or report it via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre, quoting Operation Helianthus.