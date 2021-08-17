Wellingborough man charged with cyber attack on Market Harborough school

A Wellingborough man has been charged after a cyber-attack on computer systems at a school in Market Harborough.

Adam Georgeson has been accused of two counts of Computer Misuse following the incident on January 16, 2021, that affected IT systems at Welland Park Academy.

The 28-year-old of Robin Lane, Wellingborough, will appear at Loughborough Magistrates Court next month.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: "A man has been charged following a cyber-attack in Market Harborough.

"Adam Georgeson, 28, of Robin Lane, Wellingborough, has been charged with two counts of Computer Misuse.

"He is due to attend Loughborough Magistrates’ Court on September 1. The charges relate to an incident on January 16."

The attack prevented remote learning taking place for nearly a week, with specialist officers from Leicestershire Police’s Cyber Crime Unit called in.