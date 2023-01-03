News you can trust since 1897
Wellingborough man charged after New Year's Eve stabbing on Queensway estate

The incident took place on December 31, 2022

By Alison Bagley
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 12:55pm

A Wellingborough man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after an incident on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2022).

The victim, a man in his twenties from Wellingborough, was taken to hospital but is not believed to have sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Keenan Ricardo Salmon, 23, of Queensway, Wellingborough, has been charged with S18 GBH with intent, in connection with this incident.

File picture
“It happened on December 31, 2022 at about 1.15pm when a man was stabbed. He was taken to hospital but is not believed to have sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries.”