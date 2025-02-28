A 38-year-old Wellingborough man has appeared at court charged with wounding with intent and threatening a person with a knife.

Sean Egan, of no fixed address, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (February 26).

He was charged with one count of section 18 wounding with intent and one count of threatening a person with a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

This follows an incident in the early hours of December 20, in Pebble Lane, Wellingborough, when a man in his 50s sustained a single stab wound to the side of his abdomen during an altercation.

Northants Police had issued a wanted appeal for Egan on January 9, in connection with a serious assault

Egan was remanded into custody until Wednesday, April 9, when he is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court.