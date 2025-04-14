Wellingborough man arrested after suspected knife incident
The incident took place in Cambridge Street – inside a store – just before 6.50pm yesterday (Sunday, April 13).
A 46-year-old Wellingborough was arrested in Park Road on suspicion of possession knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.
Witnesses saw at least six police cars at the scene – a section of Park Road close to Cambridge Street was closed off.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “A 46-year-old Wellingborough man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and remains in police custody at this time.
“He was arrested following an alleged incident inside a shop in Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, shortly before 6.50pm yesterday (Sunday, April 13). The man was detained in Park Road.”