Wellingborough man arrested after suspected knife incident

A man has been arrested in Wellingborough following an incident inside a town centre shop.

The incident took place in Cambridge Street – inside a store – just before 6.50pm yesterday (Sunday, April 13).

A 46-year-old Wellingborough was arrested in Park Road on suspicion of possession knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

Witnesses saw at least six police cars at the scene – a section of Park Road close to Cambridge Street was closed off.

Wellingborough: Police closed off a section of Park Road after the incident in Cambridge Street /Google /Northants Police

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “A 46-year-old Wellingborough man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and remains in police custody at this time.

“He was arrested following an alleged incident inside a shop in Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, shortly before 6.50pm yesterday (Sunday, April 13). The man was detained in Park Road.”