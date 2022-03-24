Wellingborough man, 25, charged with firearms offences

A Wellingborough man has been charged with firearms offences following an incident in a residential street in March last year.

Daniel John Stray, 25, of Cedar Way, has been charged with possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of ammunition without a certificate, and possession of a firearm and ammunition when prohibited for life, in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: "On the evening of March 4, 2021, an incident occurred in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, in which a man used a pistol to try to smash a car window while people were inside the vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates' Court