Wellingborough logistics company ministerial visit highlights Mencap job scheme for people with learning disabilities

Minister of State for Social Security and Disability Sir Stephen Timms has visited a Wellingborough logistics firm to see first hand the company’s commitment to providing job opportunities to people with learning disabilities.

Yusen Logistics, which sites in Wellingborough and Northampton was visited by Sir Stephen at its warehouse in Prologis Park on Tuesday (August 12).

He spent time with staff and managers to learn more about the firm and the positive impact interns with learning disabilities have had on the company.

The visit coincided with the government’s supporting of Mencap’s supported internship scheme, which looks to deliver education and training to 16 to 24-year-olds with a learning disability with the aim of moving them into paid work.

Sir Stephen, who is the MP for East Ham in London, said: “We’ve still got lower employment rates than we had before the pandemic.

“It’s clear that doing a better job of supporting disabled people into work is a big part of the change we need to deliver over the course of this parliament.”

Yusen Logistics have taken on two people as part of the scheme, Jimmy Chen and Josh Dow, who have ‘integrated well’ into the Wellingborough warehouse.

Sir Stephen said: “I’m very interested in schemes like this where I got a chance to talk to Jimmy, who is a very enthusiastic guy with a learning disability who is hugely enjoying his work.

"We want to see that happening on a much bigger scale, and it’s very impressive to see the support Mencap is providing and see how the business here is enjoying having him here and giving him the prospect of a career.”

"It’s an expanding company and sector, and creating opportunities that we hope disabled people will have the chance to benefit from.

"2.8 million people are on benefits or out of work on health and disability reasons, hundreds of thousands of them would like to be in work, if only they could get the support to make it possible. We’re committed to providing that support.”

When asked why he’d opted to visit Wellingborough, he said it was because there was ‘lots of logistics’ in the area.

Mencap, which receives funding from the Department for Education, is a charity dedicated to improving the provision of services and opportunities to those with learning difficulties, and to ‘make the UK the best place in the world for people with a learning disability to lead happy and healthy lives.’ Mencap’s supported internship scheme uses a mix of work experience and complete classroom learning to help transition people with learning disabilities transition into the workforce.

Site manager Stephen Cletheroe said: “Today was all about the relationship between Mencap internship and the government. For us it was an opportunity to display the work we do with Mencap. I think it was very successful, certainly the information was well-received.

“Our first internships were at our Northampton sites, and last year we took some interns on. It’s not a tick-box exercise, there’s too many people who want to stay numb to people with learning disabilities when they should be looking at ways to say ‘yes’.

"The work we do with Mencap here has looked at the interns’ profile and placed them in the area we know they can flourish and grow. It’s a two-way street, though, because my own colleagues have grown with our interns, and have got that ability to understand someone else’s needs and how to help them.”

Mr Cletheroe and his team had faced challenges but the onboarding process for interns had highlighted the importance of patience and reassurance, with interns given a work buddy to make the transition more manageable.

He added: “From our angle we rely heavily on the skills coaches at Mencap to support us as we go through this journey. Each individual intern has different needs.

“There is no ceiling. There are plenty of other companies who should be looking to work with Mencap, there is a fantastic workforce out there with the appropriate skills, and just need the opportunity.”