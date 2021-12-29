Wellingborough Kwanzaa New Year Day celebrations on hold due to Covid

Wellingborough' s traditional Kwanzaa celebration day, organised by arts funder Made With Many, has been postponed as a result of the rise in Covid cases in the area.

An annual celebration of African-American culture that takes place from December 26 to January 1, it will now be marked later in the year with the free day-long festival.

Culminating in a communal feast called Karamu, the day at the Wellingborough African Caribbean Association was to include drumming, singing, storytelling, activities, gifts for children and a soul food banquet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

African and Caribbean wellbeing event at WACA August 2021 ©Rooful Ali

The celebration is based on the 'Seven Principles of Kwanzaa' of unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Organiser Sylvia Erskine said: "The principles of Kwanzaa run throughout the year and the celebration and honouring of ancestors will be postponed until later in the year.”

"Due to Covid restrictions, Wellingborough African Caribbean Association have decided to postpone their Kwanzaa celebration."

Hosted by Wellingborough African Caribbean Association, in partnership with the Black Community Forum (part of Made With Many) and supported by Arts Council England, the celebrations were to be led by Brother Omowale.