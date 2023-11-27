Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 25-year-old Wellingborough man has been sent to prison for nearly three years after robbing a Subway sandwich shop in Wellingborough at knifepoint.

Robert William Cridland, went into the store in Grafton Close at lunchtime on August 18 this year, and threatened staff with a kitchen knife.

He then stole the till which had just over £600 in it and made off.

Lead Investigator for Northants Police, Detective Constable Amelia Thompson said: “This was a terrifying incident for the staff members working at Subway that day and so I am pleased that Cridland pleaded guilty to these offences and is now in prison.

“I also hope that he reflects on the choices he has made so far in life and realises that at only 25-years-old, he still has an opportunity to turn his life around when he gets out of prison and make better decisions.

“Everyone who goes to work should feel safe and anyone who violates that right will be pursued by Northamptonshire Police. I hope this case demonstrates that determination and I want to reassure the public that we will continue working hard to bring people like Robert Cridland to justice.”

After the robbery an investigation was launched by Northamptonshire Police which led to Cridland and resulted in his arrest.

He was subsequently charged with one count of robbery and one count of possessing an offensive weapon, both of which he pleaded guilty to at Northampton Crown Court on September 26 this year.

He returned to the same court this month (November 14) where he was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.