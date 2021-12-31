Wellingborough knife crime campaigners fund three more community bleed bag kits

A Wellingborough-based north Northamptonshire community initiative that has pledged to eradicate knife crime has installed three more life-saving bleed bags in county locations.

Members of the Off the Streets NN team against knife crime, formed in response to the fatal stabbing of Dylan Holliday on the Queensway estate in Wellingborough, have been campaigning against the carrying of knives.

Now the group has organised the purchase and distribution of emergency life-saving 'bleed bags' - first aid kits specifically designed to treat stab wounds - to be kept in convenience stores.

Rav Jones with the box in Irthlingborough

Funded by donations from businesses, the latest cabinets in Irthlingborough, Rushden and Northampton join the network of 11 existing boxes.

Co-founder Rav Jones said: "We have installed another three cabinets across the county - it's been very productive.

"We want to send a massive thank you to all who are working with us in making our community a safer place. Thanks to all the members at Off the Streets NN, local authorities, West Northamptonshire Council, Irthlingborough Town Council, Rushden Town Council, schools, and all the companies working with us."

The three new bleed bag cabinets are in: Northampton town centre at the North Gate Bus Station, Irthlingborough town centre in High Street and Rushden town centre also in High Street.

The cabinet in Northampton

Bleed boxes work in the same way as public-use defibrillators. A cabinet is attached to the side of a building and the contents can be located and then accessed using a code provided by 999 operators.

Shops where bleed bags are stored can be identified by a red sticker in the window. The kits inside are then used by a first aider to help anyone who has been stabbed. A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes.

Volunteers from Off the Streets NN, now a registered community interest company, have been visiting schools to talk to young people about the dangers of carrying knives.

The group has also organised a free bleed control training session to be held at WACA (Wellingborough African Caribbean Association) community centre on Saturday, January 29, from 2pm to 4pm.

Rav Jones with the bleed bag in Rushden High Street

Staff from Meditech Global, a CQC-registered private ambulance company, will be instructing members of the public to use the contents of the bleed bags cabinets to potentially save lives.

All members of Off the Streets NN against knife crime have been invited, with spaces limited to 70. Current guidelines state that masks must be worn. To take part in the free two-hour session click here.The existing 11 bleed bag locations are Londis in Grange Place, Kettering, Spar in High Street, Raunds, Premier Irchester Park Store in Wollaston Road, Irchester, and Finedon Premier in Irthlingborough Road, Finedon. Wellingborough locations are Redwell Leisure Centre in Barnwell Road, Shelley Park Stores, off Shelley Road, Sam's Chicken in Cambridge Street, Budgens in Berrymoor Road, Ock n Dough pub off Northen Way, Josan Xpress Store in Elsden Road, and PJ Bargains in Northampton Road.