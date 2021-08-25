Wellingborough Isebrook Hospital reduced outpatients services to make way for antenatal hub

Isebrook Hospital patients who accessed medical outpatients care at the Wellingborough before the Covid pandemic disrupted services may not be back at their clinics due to the space being requisitioned for a new antenatal hub.

Many face-to-face appointments offered by Kettering General Hospital at the Wellingborough site were stopped due to the risk caused by Covid-19 with 'hands on' consultations limited to medical facilities in Corby, Irthlingborough and Kettering - all other patients had their check-ups via the phone or video calls.

Now part of the suite of outpatient rooms at the Isebrook Hospital in Irthlingborough Road will house a new midwifery hub for clinics, blood tests and antenatal classes, with the aspiration for an ultrasound facility.

Antenatal appointments have carried on throughout the lockdowns, with the new hub enhancing the services already on offer.

A spokesman for Kettering General Hospital said: “The Covid-19 pandemic led to us reorganising the way we deliver outpatient care during 2020. The aim was to reduce unnecessary face-to-face outpatient appointments replacing them with safe telephone and video consultations for appropriate patients.

“Where face-to-face appointments are necessary we have continued to provide them at Corby Diagnostic Centre, Nene Park Outpatients Centre in Irthlingborough and on the main KGH site.

“At Isebrook Hospital we still do provide some KGH services – blood tests and anticoagulation clinics – but to make the most of our rooms at Isebrook we plan to create a new midwifery hub.

“This will be as a base for our community midwives, with antenatal clinics, education sessions and clinics with other health partner organisations.