Wellingborough Interfaith Group to host children's party to celebrate the holiday season

The Victoria Centre hosts plenty of inclusive activities and events through the year

Wellingborough’s Victoria Centre in Palk Road is hosting the Wellingborough Interfaith Group as the organisation holds a children’s event for the holidays.

Beginning at 2pm on December 10, the afternoon will be littered with activities such as arts and crafts, creating paper lanterns, a bouncy castle, and christingle making that people can get involved in before the festivities conclude at 5pm.

Hot drinks, snacks and vegan mince pies will ensure that people depart with a full stomach, and while entry is free, children attending must be accompanied by an adult.

Wellingborough Interfaith Group welcomes people of all backgrounds

The event’s emphasis on inclusivity aligns with the Victoria Centre’s values, being a place that ‘provides a meeting place for the multi-cultural and faith communities of Wellingborough’.