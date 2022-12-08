Wellingborough Interfaith Group to host children's party to celebrate the holiday season
The event will celebrate a handful of holiday festivals from a number of religions and beliefs
Wellingborough’s Victoria Centre in Palk Road is hosting the Wellingborough Interfaith Group as the organisation holds a children’s event for the holidays.
Beginning at 2pm on December 10, the afternoon will be littered with activities such as arts and crafts, creating paper lanterns, a bouncy castle, and christingle making that people can get involved in before the festivities conclude at 5pm.
Hot drinks, snacks and vegan mince pies will ensure that people depart with a full stomach, and while entry is free, children attending must be accompanied by an adult.
The event’s emphasis on inclusivity aligns with the Victoria Centre’s values, being a place that ‘provides a meeting place for the multi-cultural and faith communities of Wellingborough’.
Wellingborough Town Council will be present with its new town plan, allowing attendees the opportunity to have their say on Wellingborough’s future.