With the diverse communities in the town, Wellingborough Interfaith Group is shining a light on the its residents with workshops, debates, discussions and cultural activities.

Wellingborough is the home to people of all different backgrounds and beliefs, and having a group that’s dedicated to celebrating them is one of the town’s many assets.

Part of The Inter Faith Network, a national organisation that strives to ‘advance public knowledge and mutual understanding of the teachings, traditions and practices of the different faith communities in Britain’, the Wellingborough outfit was one of the first to join the network in 1987, three years before its inception.

Wellingborough Interfaith Group is holding its annual general meeting next week

Wellingborough Interfaith Group has been running multi-faith school workshops since 2014, with teams of six volunteers with different beliefs taking half-day workshops together in primary schools.

The aim of the workshops is to promote respect, understanding and appreciation of differences whilst celebrating what people have in common with each other.

An annual general meeting (AGM) for Wellingborough Interfaith Group will be held at the Victoria Centre in Palk Road on July 18, beginning from 7pm.

Featuring refreshments, it will give locals the opportunity to learn more about the group.

The Victoria Centre in Palk Road, Wellingborough

On this, a spokesman for Wellingborough Interfaith Group said: “The Inter Faith organisation is small in number at present and needs new interest in order to further its valuable work.

"The AGM is an opportunity for people to come and join in a discussion as to how to progress the work going forward.

"We need other people's ideas and hopefully new people from all faiths to join us."