Wellingborough Inter-Faith Group’s AGM next week to ‘introduce people to the art of African drumming’
The United African Association Drummers will be there to ‘entertain and introduce people to the art of African drumming’ at the meeting, which will take place from 7pm at the Palk Road centre, coinciding with the ‘business part of the meeting.’
Valerie Anslow, chairman of Wellingborough Inter-Faith Group, said: “We believe that dialogue between people of faith, building up trust and understanding is critical in our increasingly misinformed world. ”In our small way, we hope to encourage peace in the locality and pray for peace across the world.”
The Inter Faith Group exist to promote good relations between different faiths in the community by educating and learning to understand different ideals through cooperation community, and are active in the Wellingborough community through their schools' workshops, which are now recommended in the new Agreed religious education (RE) syllabus for Northamptonshire.
The group also regularly holds a ‘Global Lunch’ in the Victoria Centre, the next being on Saturday, August 9 from 11.30am until 1.30pm, with donations being welcome but not required.
