Wellingborough independent living scheme raises more than £1,200 for local causes at Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents from Knights Court, a Wellingborough-based Independent Living scheme, have raised more than £1,200 in December for three local causes.
A Christmas fair and communal Christmas dinner were held for customers and visitors to the Wellingborough scheme this month.
During the Christmas fair, £509 was raised for Ailsa's Aim, a charity supporting those experiencing cancer or premature and problematic childbirth in England and Wales.
A further £397 was raised for a local family to help towards funding treatment for their child who has a disability.
And another £350 was donated at their Christmas dinner raffle and is going to Homes2Inspire Shaw Trust who provide residential children’s homes across the UK for children with complex needs.
Customers at the scheme assisted with the running of these events.
Zoe Harrison, independent living officer at Greatwell Homes who own and manage the scheme, said: “A huge amount of work goes into organising, preparing and running the events, so it’s good to have a positive outcome from customers who got to enjoy the events, but also to know that others in need will benefit.”