Wellingborough homes receive £3 million energy efficiency improvements

More than 80 homes in Wellingborough have been given major green upgrades to reduce bills and make them more energy efficient as part of a multi-million-pound retrofit programme by Northamptonshire-based housing association Greatwell Homes.

The work is part of a £3 million project by the housing provider on Wellingborough’s Queensway estate, including £814,000 in grant funding from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) through the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero.

The fund focuses on improving the energy efficiency of the lowest energy-rated homes across the sector.

Completed over two phases, the work has included a raft of eco-improvements to make the properties warmer, and more environmentally friendly, reduce household bills and meet the organisation’s net zero targets.

This has included external wall and roof insulation as well as all new facias, soffits and downpipes to improve the fabric of the buildings and reduce heat loss resulting in higher efficiency and lower carbon emissions in the homes.

Some have also received new boilers and hybrid heat pump systems to improve heating efficiency.

Predictions indicate that the improvements are expected to reduce energy bills by an average of £170 per property each year.

The 81 properties, which before the improvements had an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D or below, are all now rated as C.

Delighted customers include mother-of-three Kay O'Reilly, whose home was one of the first to be completed before the winter and witnessed a noticeable improvement in the warmth of her home.

Miss O’Reilly said: “I really can’t express how happy I am with the work that has been done in my home.

"It is now much warmer over the colder months of the year and I really noticed a reduction in my energy bills.

“Not only was the quality of the work excellent, but the understanding, diligence and compassion shown by the operatives to me and my family throughout the works was second to none.

"I really felt heard and to me, that is what makes a great landlord. Thank you Greatwell Homes.”

Julie Robinson, executive director at Greatwell Homes, added: “Improving the energy efficiency of our homes and becoming a net zero organisation underpins our Live green strategy - one of the key pillars in our Live Greatwell+ 2025-28 corporate plan.

"Not only will this improve the environment we live in, but more immediately, it will lower energy bills and reduce fuel poverty within our neighbourhoods at a time when many people continue to feel the increased cost of living.

“We’ve had some great feedback already from our customers who have benefitted from this work and we’re looking forward to rolling out further improvements across other properties that have lower EPC ratings as part of our ongoing investment programme, to ensure all our homes achieve a minimum EPC rating of C by 2030.”

The programme was delivered by Greatwell Homes’ partner contractor Fortem.

Greatwell Homes is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,200 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.

The investment work on the Queensway estate was part-funded by two grants from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) through the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero.

The first wave of funding was £664,000 and the second wave was £150,000